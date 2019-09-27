Gamuda net profit up to RM706.1m in FY19

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Gamuda Bhd's net profit for the financial year ended July 31, 2019 (FY19) rose to RM706.11 million from RM530.18 million recorded in 2018.

Revenue improved to RM4.57 billion from RM4.22 billion previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said its property division Gamuda Land had registered its second-highest annual property sales of RM3.1 billion in FY2019, lower than the record-high sales of RM3.6 billion achieved last year due to a challenging Malaysian property market.

“Nevertheless, overseas property sales underpinned by the two projects in Vietnam remained strong. Overseas sales contributed two-thirds of overall property sales,” it said.

Moving forward, the group anticipated next year’s performance would continue to be driven by overseas property sales, especially in Vietnam, and the progress of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 2 that continues to pick up the pace. — Bernama