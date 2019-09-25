Teamviewer scores biggest European IPO of 2019

The logo of German tech firm Teamviewer stands in front of the stock exchange in Frankfurt, western Germany, September 25, 2019, where the company had its initial public offer. — AFP pic

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 — German tech firm Teamviewer brought in €2.2 billion (RM10.1 billion) as it joined the Frankfurt stock market yesterday, making it the largest flotation in a sparse year across Europe.

Stock in the company, whose main products are software for remote computer maintenance and video conferencing, started trading around €26.25 before falling back to around €24.80 in early trading.

Its introductory price had valued the firm based in Goeppingen, Baden-Wuerttemberg at €5.25 billion.

British private equity firm Permira, which bought Teamviewer in 2014 for around €870 million, made a hefty profit while selling off just 42 per cent of the “unicorn” — the nickname for tech firms worth over one billion dollars before flotation.

The initial public offering (IPO) outweighed that of Volkswagen’s trucks unit Traton, which in June raised €1.6 billion for an 11.5 per cent stake, and Italian payments company Nexi, which raised €2.1 billion in April.

Teamviewer was founded in 2005, by now boasting around 1.5 billion registrations worldwide for its software, which is mostly used as free versions.

It also offers companies a subscription service, used by around 368,000 clients managing hundreds of millions of computers.

“So far opportunities to invest in large, liquid and internationally successful software companies from Germany have been very limited,” said Pascal Spano, analyst at Metzler bank.

“Teamviewer is therefore a welcome addition to the quotations sheet in Germany.”

But the broader market environment is moribund, with the amount of money raised in IPOs worldwide down 22 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, at US$40.2 billion, according to consultancy EY.

“The present difficult context means there’s less haste to prepare an IPO,” said EY associate Martin Steinbach, although he added that the traditionally busy fourth quarter could bring a surprise rebound in Frankfurt. — AFP