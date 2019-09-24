Malaysia Airlines soars with new air cargo online booking options via Unisys

The new service will provide an easy-to-use online option for Malaysia Airlines customers who traditionally use offline methods to book cargo shipments. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Malaysia Airlines cargo division, MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) will add an online channel to provide customers with a choice to access the airlines’ air cargo services with seamless experience.

The additional channel will expand MASkargo’s range of cargo booking options via Digi-Connect systems by Unisys.

The new service will provide an easy-to-use online option for customers who traditionally use offline methods to book cargo shipments, enabling them to conveniently and seamlessly access MASkargo’s space inventory, purchase services and track deliveries, round-the-clock.

MASkargo chief executive officer, Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh said customers would now have the ability to easily access, purchase and track their cargo services from booking right through delivery.

“This new way of accessing our inventory through our website ensures an omnichannel experience, regardless of which method the customer uses.

Under an engagement signed last July, the systems integration services are set to link the airline’s website to the core Unisys Digistics(TM) air cargo digital logistics management solution.

MASkargo is the largest cargo ground handling agent in Malaysia and handles more than 30 customer airlines at its Advanced Cargo Centre.

Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. The company has over 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry.