European stock markets rise at open

In this file photo taken August 9, 2017 commuters walk past the London Stock Exchange in the city of London. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 24 — Europe's stock markets advanced at the open today after tentative gains in Asia.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 per cent to 7,344.45 points compared with the closing level yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 per cent to stand at 12,365.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,645.02.

Asian equities crept higher but investors remain on edge following contrasting economic data out of Europe and the US, as they also await developments in the China-US trade standoff. — AFP