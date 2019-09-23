Ringgit weighed down by trade talk uncertainties, weak oil prices

A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore in this August 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The ringgit extended earlier losses to finish lower against the US dollar today, brought down by uncertainties over the US-China trade talk progress amid the weakening crude oil prices.

At 6pm, the local note fell 90 basis points to 4.1770/1800 against the greenback from 4.1680/1720 at last Friday’s closing.

A dealer said the risk-off mode was turned on after Chinese officials cancelled their planned trip to two US farming states, which was supposed to start on Monday in conjunction with their bilateral trade talks trip to Washington.

“Investors are waiting for more clues and market-moving news for further investment direction,” he said.

At 6.24pm, the benchmark Brent crude was quoted at US$62.88 per barrel, down 32 cents from the previous session.

At the closing bell, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0301/0325 from 3.0297/0337 at last Friday’s close and was easier against the yen at 3.8849/8891 compared to 3.8589/8637 previously.

The local unit, however, strengthened versus the pound to 5.1970/2024 from 5.2196/2254 and rose against the euro to 4.5863/5913 from 4.6040/6.101. — Bernama