Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

Netflix will make a ‘big increase’ in buying UK content, says CEO

Published 52 minutes ago on 20 September 2019

The Netflix logo is is shown on an ipad in Encinitas, California, April 19, 2013. — Reuters pic
The Netflix logo is is shown on an ipad in Encinitas, California, April 19, 2013. — Reuters pic

CAMBRIDGE, Sept 20 — Netflix will make a “big increase” in its investment in British television production next year, taking advantage of the country’s strong story-telling expertise, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said today.

“The possibilities the internet brings for growing entertainment is phenomenal, and over the next several years with all of the expansion I think we are going to see a very large increase in how much content is produced here in the UK,” he said at the RTS television industry conference in Cambridge, England.

“This year we spent a little over £400 million (RM2.09 billion) in the UK and that’s continuing to grow following our subscriber base.”

Asked if Netflix would spend twice as much next year, he said: “Probably not double, but a big increase.” — Reuters

Related Articles

In Money