Netflix will make a ‘big increase’ in buying UK content, says CEO

The Netflix logo is is shown on an ipad in Encinitas, California, April 19, 2013. — Reuters pic

CAMBRIDGE, Sept 20 — Netflix will make a “big increase” in its investment in British television production next year, taking advantage of the country’s strong story-telling expertise, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said today.

“The possibilities the internet brings for growing entertainment is phenomenal, and over the next several years with all of the expansion I think we are going to see a very large increase in how much content is produced here in the UK,” he said at the RTS television industry conference in Cambridge, England.

“This year we spent a little over £400 million (RM2.09 billion) in the UK and that’s continuing to grow following our subscriber base.”

Asked if Netflix would spend twice as much next year, he said: “Probably not double, but a big increase.” — Reuters