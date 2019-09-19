Russia hands Google small fine for advert infraction

People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 19 — Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service said today it had fined Google 100,000 roubles (RM7,234) for circulating adverts for financial services by Ali Trade, a company it said did not have the required license for such activity.

Russia has fined Google on several occasions in recent years, although those fines typically amount only to small sums. It fined Google 700,000 roubles in June for failing to remove entries from its search results that Moscow believes contain illegal information.

Earlier this month state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said that Google had allowed political advertising during regional elections on Sep. 8 despite being asked to ban such publicity. — Reuters