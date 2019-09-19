Bursa continues downtrend to mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia stays in the red at mid-morning with heavyweight losses weighing on the broad market. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to mid-morning today, dragged down by losses in most key index heavyweight counters, such as Maybank.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.72 points to 1,594.77 from yesterday's close of 1,599.49.

The index opened 0.84 of-a-point easier at 1,598.65.

Market breadth was negative as losers beat gainers 323 to 235, with 341 counters unchanged, 1,080 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 901.79 million shares worth RM416.02 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.68, Public Bank and CIMB Group were flat at RM20.16 and RM5.01 respectively, while TNB rose six sen to RM13.66.

Nestle remained the top loser, declining 90 sen to RM145.60, following by BAT contracting 38 sen to RM19.94, Malaysian Pacific Industries falling 28 sen to RM9.08, with Dutch Lady and KL Kepong declining 20 sen to RM56.50 and RM23.16 respectively.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada perked one sen to 32.5 sen, KNM Group gained 1.5 sen to 41 sen and MNC Wireless inched up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 32.73 points to 11,266.74, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 34.47 points to 11,099.28 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 39.28 points to 11,822.42.

The FBM 70 depreciated 50.04 points to 13,952.14 and the FBM Ace fell 25.22 points to 4,505.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 17.82 points to 15,432.23, the Plantation Index was weaker by 37.45 points to 6,787.64, and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.59 of-a-point lower at 153.99. — Bernama