US gasoline prices to jump after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, says AAA

Published 55 minutes ago on 17 September 2019

The national gas price average held steady at US$2.56 (RM10.7). — Reuters pic
NEW YORK, Sept 17 — US gasoline prices will likely jump as soon as this week after crude oil futures spiked nearly 15 per cent following weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, according to a report by the AAA motor club.

On the week, the national gas price average held steady at US$2.56 (RM10.7) per gallon, but motorists can expect some volatility at the pump in the coming days and weeks, AAA said in a report.

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia experienced drone attacks on two major oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about 6% of global supply. — Reuters

