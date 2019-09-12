Maxis partners with Cisco

Customers at the Maxis counter in KLCC, Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Maxis Bhd has forged a strategic partnership with a global technology leader, Cisco, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked here today, to jointly deliver a wide range of market-leading technologies for businesses in Malaysia.

The first of many planned joint offerings from this partnership for the Malaysian market is the Managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for business.

Maxis’ chief enterprise business officer Paul McManus said the collaboration would empower enterprises in embracing the significant benefits of the next generation of digital network solutions.

“This software-defined networking solution provides complete flexibility and enables enterprises to grow as their needs evolve in a digital, cloud and data-driven world,” he said in a statement today.

SD-WAN is a next-generation networking technology, which allows for simplification in the management, deployment and administration of organisations’ network requirements.

Meanwhile, Cisco Asean president Naveen Menon said, “With the power of the cloud, businesses can connect any user, any application, anywhere.

“Our strength in cloud-based architecture and Maxis’ network leadership forms the basis of this partnership, which is a significant step forward in accelerating digital transformation and driving new ways of working for enterprises.” — Bernama