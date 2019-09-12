Karnival Usahawan Desa in Putrajaya targets sales of RM40m

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun speaks at a special press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — The Rural Development Ministry is optimistic of participants at Karnival Usahawan Desa (KUD), to be held from Oct 17 to 21 in Putrajaya, which will be the last location for this year, achieving the target of RM40 million in sales.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this was based on KUD’s success at several locations previously, like in Penang, with total sales of RM500,000, Terengganu (RM1.6 million) and Sabah (RM3.2 million).

“For the KUD in Putrajaya, we are doubling efforts, and have picked a strategic location that is capable of accommodating a huge crowd as we expect participation of about 1,000 entrepreneurs and about two million visitors to attend.

“For this KUD, we are also bringing entrepreneurs from all over the country, including social entrepreneurs from the Social Welfare Department, the Prisons Department and people with disabilities,” she told a media conference at the pre-launch of KUD 2019 here today.

She said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to open the KDU in Putrajaya this October 19.

Rina said KUD was organised to serve as a medium to provide market access for products and services by rural entrepreneurs to wholesalers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers.

“It is also to strengthen and expand the networking between rural entrepreneurs and suppliers of machinery, equipment and latest technology to enhance their productivity and quality of products,” she added.

Apart from that, she said, various new initiatives would be brought to KUD in Putrajaya including the use of QR Code and mobile applications by visitors and exhibitors for the purpose of sale and e-wallet transactions among entrepreneurs.

KUD is a marketing program under the Rural Development Ministry which is aimed at promoting products and services by rural entrepreneurs.

The program is held every two years and this year, KUD for the north zone was held in Penang, from March 29 to April, followed by the east zone, in Terengganu from April 25 to 27 and in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah from August 22 to 25. — Bernama