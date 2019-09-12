Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rising 1.10 points to 1,603.40 at 3.15 pm, led by gains in the shares of Petronas Chemicals, Digi and Maybank.

The market barometer opened 0.91 of a point better at 1,603.21 as compared to Wednesday’s close of 1,602.30.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia today decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.00 per cent, in line with consensus expectations.

BNM cuts its OPR by 25 basis points from 3.25 per cent in May, making Malaysia the first ASEAN country in 2019 to undertake an easing measure.

Now all eyes are on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) expected stimulus announcement later today.

Topping the heavyweights list, Petronas Chemicals bagged 33 sen to RM7.56, Maybank rose six sen to RM8.95, with Digi 10 sen higher at RM4.71, while Axiata edged up three sen to RM4.23.

Of the actives, Hubline and Green Packet inched up half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 25 sen respectively, while Bumi Armada slid one sen to 27.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 8.36 points to 11,300.22, the FBMT100 Index improved 8.33 points to 11,136.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 10.05 points to 11,827.20.

The FBM Ace decreased 19.04 points to 4,486.69 and the FBM 70 expanded 13.24 points to 13,902.50.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 17.23 points to 15,578.33, the Plantation Index dropped 33.16 points to 6,812.58 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.28 points up at 153.27.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 391 to 322, with 396 counters unchanged, 860 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM1.03 billion. — Bernama