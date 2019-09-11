Malay Mail

Malaysia’s July 2019 wholesale, retail trade up 5.7pc at RM112.5b

Published 17 hours ago on 11 September 2019

Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade value grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM112.5 billion in July 2019. — Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade value grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM112.5 billion in July 2019, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the growth to wholesale trade, which increased 6.6 per cent y-o-y to RM52.4 billion, followed by retail trade, which improved 7.1 per cent y-o-y to RM46.5billion.

However, he said motor vehicles growth decreased 1.7 per cent y-o-y to RM13.6 billion due to motor vehicles sales, which registered a negative growth of 5.8 per cent y-o-y.

For the wholesale trade, Mohd Uzir said the expansion was supported by wholesale transactions of agricultural raw materials and live animals (up 9.0 per cent y-o-y), wholesale transactions of food, beverages and tobacco (up 7.2 per cent y-o-y) and other specialised wholesale transactions (up 7.0 per cent y-o-y).

On retail trade growth, Mohd Uzir said the sub-sector was driven by retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (up 10.5 per cent y-o-y), retail sale of other goods in specialised stores (up 8.2 per cent y-o-y), and retail sale in non-specialised stores (up 8.1 per cent y-o-y). — Bernama

