Malaysia manufacturing sales up 6pc to RM74.2b in July

The Top Glove 23-Storey Tower Grand Opening ceremony by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj Sultan & Yang Dipertuan Negeri Selangor visiting Top Glove factory. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The country’s manufacturing sales continued to grow in July 2019, rising six per cent to RM74.2 billion from RM70 billion a year earlier, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoS).

In a report released today, it said the year-on-year growth was driven by the increase in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (7.4 per cent), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.9 per cent), and electrical and electronics products (5.8 per cent).

“Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector for July 2019 was 1.09 million persons, an increase of 1.3 per cent y-o-y or 13,453 persons from 1.06 million persons previously,” it said.

The report added that salaries and wages paid amounted to RM4.01 billion during the month, an increase of 3.4 per cent y-o-y or RM131.9 million.

“The sales value per employee grew by 4.7 per cent y-o-y to RM68,193. The average salaries and wages per employee were RM3,681,” it said. — Bernama