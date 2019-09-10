Selangor contributed 23.7pc to Malaysia’s GDP in 2018, says CM

Amirudin said the state government aims to attract investments worth RM10 billion by year-end. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 10 ― Selangor recorded the highest investment among the states and contributed 23.7 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product last year, the highest among all states.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari described it as a remarkable achievement, noting the GDP contribution had increased from 22.7 per cent in 2016 and 23 per cent in 2017.

“It proves Selangor is the most urbanised state in Malaysia, and we also offer a business-friendly environment in terms of infrastructure and information and communications technology ICT facilities,” he said after launching a dialogue with the Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Associations (HKCIEA) here today.

Also in attendance were state investment, industry and trade and small and medium industries committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying.

Amirudin said the state government aims to attract investments worth RM10 billion by year-end.

“In recent weeks, we have also received updates on the latest performance of foreign and domestic direct investments in Selangor, and the state was fortunate to have attracted about RM6 billion in the first half of 2019.

“This has given us the confidence that we can achieve the target of RM10 billion or more by the end of this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Teng said the dialogue, organised by Invest Selangor Bhd, is seen as the best platform to attract investors from Hong Kong to invest in Selangor while indirectly boosting bilateral ties between Selangor and Hong Kong in the manufacturing sector.

He said last year investments in Selangor from China hit RM 3.98 billion while investments from Hong Kong reached RM1 billion, adding the state will continue to focus on attracting investments especially from China. ― Bernama