Malaysia’s palm oil stocks fell 5.31pc in August 2019

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks fell 5.31 per cent to 2.25 million tonnes in August 2019 from 2.38 million tonnes recorded in the previous month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

In a statement today, MPOB said crude palm oil (CPO) stocks decreased by 3.55 per cent to 1.29 million tonnes from 1.34 million tonnes while processed palm oil stock decreased by 7.57 per cent to 961,266 tonnes from 1.04 million tonnes previously.

It also said CPO production rose 4.64 per cent to 1.82 million tonnes versus 1.74 million tonnes in July.

Palm kernel output was higher by 8.31 per cent at 446,625 tonnes from 412,353 tonnes.

Palm oil exports increased by 16.37 per cent to 1.73 million tonnes from 1.49 million tonnes in July, while exports of oleochemical rose 4.57 per cent to 302,011 tonnes against last month’s 288,802 tonnes.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review decreased by 40.43 per cent to 47,012 tonnes from 78,920 tonnes, while exports of palm kernel cake decreased 34.06 per cent to 144,090 tonnes from 218,501 tonnes.

Meanwhile, palm kernel oil exports slightly decreased by 0.19 per cent in August 2019 to 86,696 tonnes vis-a-vis 86,865 tonnes in the preceding month. — Bernama