JPMorgan says of Brexit options – most likely is UK PM Johnson to resign

LONDON, Sept 10 — Of the three main options facings British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the most likely is that he resigns to let someone else make a request to the European Union to delay Brexit, JPMorgan said today.

“The only options we regard as ultimately viable are for the PM to present a deal to the (House of) Commons and secure approval for it, resign and let someone else make the extension request as PM, or back away from his stated position,” JPMorgan’s Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

“At this point, our view is that resignation is the most likely of these three,” Barr said. — Reuters