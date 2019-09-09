Nissan board announces CEO Saikawa stepping down

In this file photo taken on December 17, 2018 Nissan Motors CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a press conference at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. — AFP pic

YOKOHAMA, Sept 9 — Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa will step down next week, the company’s board said today, amid accusations of financial irregularities as the carmaker reels from the arrest and ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

“After the board discussion, the board asked Mr Saikawa to step down from the CEO position. Mr Saikawa accepted this,” Yasushi Kimura, chair of the board of directors, told reporters.

The current chief operating officer, Yasuhiro Yamauchi, will take over as acting CEO on September 16, when Saikawa officially leaves, added Kimura.

According to reports in the local media today, Saikawa is suspected of improperly adding ¥47 million (US$440,000) to his compensation by altering the terms of a bonus.

Another board member, Motoo Nagai, said that there was “no illegality” to what Saikawa did but he should not have delegated elements of his pay to another executive.

“At the end of the day, the operation which should have been carried out by the president himself was carried out, delegated to others, which is a violation of the rules,” said Nagai.

Saikawa apologised last week for the payment, while denying any wrongdoing.

“I left the issue to someone else so I had thought it was dealt with in an appropriate manner,” he told reporters. — AFP