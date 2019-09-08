China's August exports unexpectedly shrink, imports remain weak

An employee works on the production line of a tyre factory under Tianjin Wanda Tyre Group, which exports its products to countries such as US and Japan, in Xingtai, Hebei province, China May 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 8 — China's exports unexpectedly fell in August while imports shrank for a fourth month, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy and underlining a pressing need for more stimulus as the Sino-US trade war escalates.

Beijing is widely expected to announce more support measures in coming weeks to avert the risk of a sharper economic slowdown as the United States ratchets up trade pressure, including the first cuts in some key lending rates in four years.

On Friday, the central bank cut banks' reserve requirements for the seventh time since early 2018 to free up more funds for lending, days after a cabinet meeting signalled that more policy loosening may be imminent.

August exports fell 1 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since June, when it fell 1.3 per cent, customs data showed today. Analysts had expected a 2.0 per cent rise in a Reuters poll after July's 3.3 per cent gain.

That's despite analyst expectations that looming tariffs may have prompted some Chinese exporters to bring forward or “front-load” US-bound shipments into August, a trend seen earlier in the trade dispute.

Many analysts expect export growth to slow further in coming months, as evidenced by worsening export orders in both official and private factory surveys. More US tariff measures will take effect on October 1 and December 15.

Today's data also showed China's imports shrank for the fourth consecutive month since April. Imports dropped 5.6 per cent on-year in August, slightly less than an expected 6.0 per cent fall and unchanged from July's 5.6 per cent decline.

Sluggish domestic demand was likely the main factor in the decline, along with softening global commodity prices. China's domestic consumption and investment have remained weak despite more than a year of growth boosting measures.

China reported a trade surplus of US$34.84 billion (RM145.5 billion) last month, compared with a US$45.06 billion surplus in July. Analysts had forecast a surplus of US$43 billion for August.

Trade pressure

August saw dramatic escalations in the bitter year-long trade row, with Washington announcing 15 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods from September 1. Beijing hit back with retaliatory levies, and let its yuan currency fall sharply to offset some of the tariff pressure.

China and the United States on Thursday agreed to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington, the first in-person discussions since a failed US-China trade meeting at the end of July.

But there was no indication that any planned tariffs on Chinese goods would be halted, and markets expect a lasting peace between the two countries seems more elusive than ever.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the United States wants "near term" results from US-China trade talks in September and October but cautioned that the trade conflict could take years to resolve.

China's trade surplus with the United States stood at US$26.95 billion in August, narrowing from July's US$27.97 billion.

It still reached US$195.45 billion in the first eight months of 2019, highlighting continued imbalances which have been a core complaint of Trump's in his administration's negotiations with Beijing. — Reuters