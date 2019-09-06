US states announce antitrust probe of Facebook

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California April 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 — A coalition of US state officials announced today they had launched an antitrust investigation of Facebook to determine if the social media giant “has stifled competition and put users at risk.”

New York state Attorney General Letitia James released a statement announcing the action on behalf seven other states and the District of Columbia, in a move that marks the first official US antitrust action against one of the major technology giants.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” James said.

“We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.” — AFP