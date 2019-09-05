Petra Energy’s shares up on securing Petronas Carigali contract

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Petra Energy Bhd’s (PEB) shares on Bursa Malaysia were traded on a positive tone in the early session today, driven by news of its subsidiary’s new contract win from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd on Tuesday.

As at 11.12am, the shares rose 3.5 sen to 85.5 sen, with 1.65 million shares changing hands.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Petra Energy said its subsidiary, Petra Resources Sdn Bhd, has received a contract from Petronas Carigali for the provision of hook-up, commissioning and topside major maintenance services.

The group said the contract’s duration was for 15 months, from August 16, 2019 to November 15, 2020.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of PEB Group for the duration of the contract,” it said. — Bernama