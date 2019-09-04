China stocks firm on upbeat service sector data as Hong Kong gains

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.2 per cent to 25,830.19 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 per cent to 10,149.22. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 ― China stocks firmed today, bucking a global retreat, as the country's upbeat service sector data outweighed lingering worries over a protracted Sino-US trade war.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 per cent to 3,859.14 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 2,936.68.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August as new orders rose, prompting the biggest increase in hiring in over a year, a private survey showed today.

“China's economy showed clear signs of a recovery in August, especially in the employment sector,” Zhong Zhengsheng, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement alongside the data.

The data helped offset worries over the year-long trade dispute, which has strained economic growth in China and the United States.

US President Donald Trump yesterday warned he would be “tougher” on Beijing in a second term if trade talks dragged on, compounding market fears that ongoing trade disputes could trigger a US recession.

Among big economies, China's economy remains resilient overall, Yan Jinkui, an analyst with Caida Securities.

Investors shall be optimistic about China's tech development, which could become a key part of the country's economic growth, as Beijing has a large number of scientific and technological talents and a huge domestic market, Yan said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.2 per cent to 25,830.19 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 per cent to 10,149.22.

Stocks climbed as investors hunted for bargains after a recent sell-off amid political protests. Gains were led by the property sector, one of the most hard-hit industries, with the Hang Seng properties index rising 2 per cent, by lunch break.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.52 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.05 per cent.

The yuan was quoted at 7.1663 per US dollar, 0.17 per cent firmer than the previous close of 7.1788.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Ningxia Jiaze Renewables Corp Ltd, which gained 10.07 per cent, followed by Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd, which rose 10.01 per cent and Wingtech Technology Co Ltd, up by 10 per cent.

The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Avic Aviation High Technology Co Ltd, which slipped 6.45 per cent, followed by G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd , which lost 6.38 per cent and Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd, down by 6.05 per cent.

The top gainers among H-shares were Haitong Securities Co Ltd, up 5.91 per cent, followed by Huatai Securities Co Ltd, which climbed 4.18 per cent and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd, which rose 4.11 per cent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which dropped 2.35 per cent, Guangdong Investment Ltd, which lost 1.9 per cent and ANTA Sports Products Ltd, down by 1.3 per cent.

As of 0416 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.12 per cent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ― Reuters