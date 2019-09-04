Business tithe collected from online traders still low, says FT Islamic Affairs Council

NILAI, Sept 4 — Muslim online traders are urged to fulfil their obligation by paying business tithes.

Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Council Tithe Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) chief executive officer Ahmad Shukri Yusoff said the awareness on paying business tithe among online traders was still low.

He said it was important for online traders to fulfil their obligation as required by Islam to enable PPZ to assist more qualified groups.

“If they fulfil their obligation, there will be an increase in tithe collection and it can be distributed to the needy people,” he told Bernama after attending the launching of the ‘Muzakarah Zakat Kebangsaan 2019’ here today.

The event was launched by Federal Territory mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. — Bernama