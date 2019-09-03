Australia central bank keeps interest rates on hold

Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe said the cash rate would remain unchanged at 1.00 per cent but the board would ‘ease monetary policy further if needed’. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Sept 3 ― Australia's central bank kept interest rates at historic lows yesterday, despite weaker-than-expected growth and global trade fears.

Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe said the cash rate would remain unchanged at 1.00 per cent but the board would “ease monetary policy further if needed”.

The bank had already cut rates by a quarter-point in June and again in July owing to concerns about the slowing economy.

“Economic growth in Australia over the first half of this year has been lower than earlier expected,” Lowe admitted.

Consumer spending has been weighed down by what the bank called “a protracted period of low income growth and declining housing prices”.

Australians have one of the world's highest costs of living but have struggled as wages have stagnated, the unemployment rate has remained stuck stubbornly at 5.2 per cent, and the value of their homes has declined.

“It is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required,” Lowe said. ― AFP