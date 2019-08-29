Sabah govt to ensure business-friendly policies

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Grand Liberty Hotel in Kota Kinabalu August 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Aug 29 — The Sabah government will strive to ensure the investment climate in the state remains conducive to maintain positive economic growth and business-friendly policies, said Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“This is our (government’s) commitment, and it will continue to be done through the implementation of various policies and initiatives aimed at bringing more economic development to the people,” he said in a speech at the 20th swearing-in ceremony of committee members of the Federation of Chinese Associations Tawau (FCAT) here, today.

Mohd Shafie said the state government was open to criticism, feedback and constructive ideas for the development of Sabah.

“We believe any issues can be brought to the discussion table to be resolved in and amicable and prudent manner,” he said.

He also encouraged the Tawau Federation of Chinese Associations to enhance cooperation with other associations in Sabah.

“Besides sharing experiences, they can also strengthen relationships and develop business networks which I believe will create a win-win situation for everyone, thus enabling Sabah to be more competitive and to develop fast,” he said.

Earlier, FCAT chairman, Lim Teck Keong said the association had taken the initiative to introduce and promote industrial and agricultural transformation in the region.

The FCAT was established in 1981 and to date has become the largest association in Tawau with 44 Chinese associations registered under it. — Bernama