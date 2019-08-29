Focus is on Sabah’s agricultural sector to boost economy

Focus is on boosting Sabah’s agricultural sector to make it one of the sources that generates the state’s economy. — Bernama pic

SIPITANG, Aug 29 — Focus is on boosting Sabah’s agricultural sector to make it one of the sources that generates the state’s economy.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said this was in line with the state government’s move to diversify the state’s resources and not to be dependent on the tourism, oil and gas sectors only.

At the same time, he said, it was important to create a source of income for farmers and to create jobs.

“Sabah’s revenue is not just from oil and gas but also the agriculture sector which we need to develop including food production through fruits,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening of the Sipitang Fruits Festival here, today, which was also attended by Sindumin assemblyman who is also Sabah’s Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Yusof Yacob.

Mohd Shafie said the state government had short- and long-term plans for the agriculture and fisheries industry.

About the fruit festival, he said it was in line with the state government’s initiative to promote local fruits globally.

He wants the festival to be included in the state tourism calendar to attract more tourists to the district. — Bernama