Maybank to provide special offers, rates in month-long SME campaign

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank Bhd bank branch in Jalan Medan Tunku, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Maybank will provide exclusive offers and promotional rates for small and medium enterprise (SME) clients under a month-long campaign that starts on Sept 1.

In a statement, the bank said it launched its SME campaign today in support of ongoing efforts to provide SMEs with greater access to financing.

The Maybank SME Month kicked off with a Micro Entrepreneur Engagement Workshop, which aims to provide budding entrepreneurs with the necessary financial and business knowledge to build up their businesses.

“A series of capacity and capability building programmes for SMEs covering topics such as financial literacy, business strategy, marketing and branding, and digitisation will be held throughout the country to enable SMEs to upskill their knowledge and look for opportunities to expand their businesses,” it said.

Maybank’s head, community financial services for Malaysia, Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan said through the series of workshops that Maybank has planned for the month and the rest of the year, the bank hopes that SMEs will not only gain a better understanding of the requirements for financing, but also be able to network with their peers across different industries and develop new insights into building their businesses.

Although the SME Month is only for a one-month period, he said, continuous efforts and initiatives will be ongoing throughout the year to ensure that SMEs are able to avail themselves to the various programmes and products/services of the bank at any time.

“We are confident of meeting our target of providing RM35 billion financing to SMEs within three years. From 2018 to June 2019, we provided some RM13.4 billion in financing to more than 20,000 SMEs,” he said.

SME loans made up about 23 per cent of Maybank’s total loan portfolio last year. — Bernama