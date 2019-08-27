Philip Morris in talks to merge with Altria

An iQOS electronic cigarette, which heats tobacco sticks but does not burn them, is shown at Philip Morris International’s research and development campus in Neuchatel, Switzerland on August 21, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 27 — Philip Morris International Inc and Altria Group Inc said today they were in talks for an all-stock merger, potentially reuniting the tobacco giants after more than a decade.

Altria’s shares rose over eight per cent in early trading, while Philip Morris fell 5.5 per cent. At current prices, a merger of the two would create a company with market value of more than US$200 billion (RM840 billion).

In 2008, Altria spun off the Philip Morris International unit in a move aimed at unlocking the value of the fast-growing unit.

The news comes a day after Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc, in which Altria owns a 35 per cent stake, will have an ideal partner for its international expansion in Philip Morris. — Reuters