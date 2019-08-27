Hong Kong stocks end slightly down

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.35 per cent, or 38.62 points, to 2,902.19. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 26 — Hong Kong stocks fell again today, extending the previous day’s sharp sell-off as an Asia-wide rally on fresh trade hopes was offset by ongoing worries about the impact of violent protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.06 per cent, or 16.26 points, to 25,664.07.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.35 per cent, or 38.62 points, to 2,902.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, climbed 1.87 per cent, or 29.25 points, to 1,595.82. — AFP