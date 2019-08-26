China says it will take ‘more steps’ to protect interests if US enacts tariffs

China’s said it is ready to take more steps to protect its interests if the United States moves ahead in enacting new tariffs. — Reuters pic

China’s foreign ministry said today that it is resolutely opposed to new US tariffs and said the two countries issues should be resolved via talks.

A spokesman said China hopes the United States can come back to the path of rationality, adding that “decoupling” won’t resolve current problems.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday announced an extra 5% duty on some US$550 billion (RM2.3 trillion) of Chinese goods, following China’s announcement of retaliatory tariffs on US$75 billion of imports from the United States. — Reuters