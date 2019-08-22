Manager Magazin: Volkswagen CEO wants a stake in Tesla

File picture shows CEO of German car maker Volkswagen (VW) Herbert Diess speaking during the VW annual general meeting, in Berlin on May 3, 2018. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Aug 22 — Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess wants to take a stake in Tesla to access the US company’s software and batteries technology, German business publication Manager Magazin reported today.

“Diess would go in right away if he could,” the magazine quoted an unidentified top Volkswagen manager as saying.

Acquiring a stake would be enough for the German carmaker to access Tesla’s technological expertise, the report said.

An obstacle, however, would be to get the consent of Volkswagen’s controlling Piech and Porsche families to fund the stake purchase, the magazine said.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

A source close to Volkswagen said the management board was not currently in talks to acquire a Tesla stake.

Diess meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on a regular basis, Manager Magazin said, adding the US electric carmaker has so far rebuffed efforts at striking an alliance.

A banker close to Volkswagen said that while Diess would love to have Tesla’s software developers, the CEO believed it was almost impossible to justify paying US$30 billion (126 billion) to buy the whole company. — Reuters