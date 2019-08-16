Lazada, ministry to accelerate growth of M’sian SMEs via e-commerce

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at a press conference in Putrajaya January 7, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Lazada Malaysia and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will roll out new trade activities and training programmes to support the growth and digital acceleration of the country’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The collaboration, in support of the government’s “Buy Malaysian” campaign, was officiated by the minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Lazada Malaysia’s chief executive officer Leo Chow during Lazada WECOMMERCE Satellite Tradeshow yesterday.

The tradeshow is a lead-up event to the company’s upcoming WECOMMERCE 2019 to be held at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) on Oct 8, it said in a statement.

“We are excited about this partnership and joining hands with MDTCA to contribute to the government’s goal to double the rate of the e-Commerce growth to 20.8 per cent by 2020.

We believe that the way forward is to focus on the professional development and business growth of our current and potential sellers, who are critical players for the local eCommerce ecosystem boost, and sustainability for the future,” said Chow.

As part of the collaboration, Lazada Malaysia will work closely with the ministry to implement a series of initiatives to promote and upskill local SMEs through Lazada’s platform, such as promoting local sellers with homegrown brands on Lazada.

It would also design a “Buy Malaysian” branded frame so that local products can be easily identified on the platform as well as organising competency training sessions for local sellers to upskill them, share valuable insights and data and ensure that they are well prepared for upcoming Lazada campaigns, among others.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin has expressed his deepest appreciation to Lazada Malaysia for getting involved with the Ministry’s ‘Buy Malaysian’ campaign to support and uplift our local entrepreneurs.

“I believe that by combining our strengths, we will be able to increase the adoption of eCommerce amongst local SMEs and accelerate the growth of Malaysia’s Digital Economy,” he said

The online e-commerce platform reported an impressive jump of 45 per cent of sellers on board last year.

The company has seen a high concentration of sellers emerging from Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak and Penang.

Now, Lazada has turned its focus on other parts of the country, including Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak and Sabah.

Lazada WECOMMERCE 2019 aims to bring the right partners and channels together where local retail and e-commerce experts, as well as Lazada partners across the region, share best practices and engage in business matching opportunities.

More than 3,000 attendees with over 100 Lazada partners and renowned industry expert speakers are expected to join the event. — Bernama