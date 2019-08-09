Malaysia manufacturing sales up 5.3pc to RM70.6b in June 2019

A staff works at a rubber glove factory in Selangor. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Manufacturing sales grew by 5.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in June 2019 to RM70.6 billion from RM67.1 billion recorded last year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoS).

In a report released today, it said the growth was driven by the increase in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (7.4 per cent), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.5 per cent) and electrical and electronics products (4.0 per cent).

“Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector for June 2019 was 1.08 million persons, an increase of 1.1 per cent y-o-y or 11,668 persons from 1.07 million persons previously,” it said.

The report added that salaries and wages paid rose to RM3.97 billion during the month, an increase of 3.1 per cent y-o-y or RM120.8 million.

“The sales value per employee grew by 4.2 per cent y-o-y to RM65,266. The average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,675,” it said.

Meanwhile, sales value of the manufacturing sector rose 6.3 per cent to RM210.3 billion in the second quarter of 2019 from 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

“The growth was supported by the increase in transport equipment and other manufactured products (10.2 per cent), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (7.3 per cent) and electrical and electronics products (5.7 per cent),” it said.

DoS added that during the quarter, the number of employees grew by 1.1 per cent, while salaries and wages grew by 3.9 per cent. ― Bernama