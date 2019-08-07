Ringgit ends slightly higher against greenback

At 6pm August 7, 2019, the ringgit ended at 4.1860/1920 against the greenback from 4.1890/1920 at yesterday’s close.— AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar today after China took steps to stabilise its currency which had weakened beyond the psychological seven per-dollar level on Monday.

FXTM Market Analyst Han Tan said risk appetite is expected to remain soft amid intensifying concerns over the global economic landscape that has already been weighed down by the protracted US-China trade impasse.

“The market was also showing caution towards the next round of US-China trade talks slated for next month,” he said.

Back home, the ringgit ended mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0259/0313 from yesterday’s close of 3.0318/0350, appreciated against the British pound to 5.0814/0903 from 5.1123/1180 and up against the euro to 4.6820/6892 versus 4.6917/6963 yesterday.

However, the ringgit ended almost flat against the yen to 3.9387/9454 from 3.9367/9406 yesterday. — Bernama