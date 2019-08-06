Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth US$2.8b last week

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos provides the keynote address at the Air Force Association’s Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill September 19, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 6 — Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded US$990 million (RM4.15 trillion) worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to US$2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about US$1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos’ stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about US$1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos’ former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than US$37 billion, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder. — Reuters