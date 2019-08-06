China ‘resolutely opposed’ to US currency manipulator label

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing in this picture released December 26, 2016. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 6 — China’s central bank said today it is “resolutely opposed” to the US labelling Beijing a currency manipulator as trade tensions surge between the world’s two biggest economies.

“The US side disregarded the facts and unreasonably labelled China a ‘currency manipulator’,”the central bank said in a statement.

“The Chinese side is resolutely opposed to this,” the bank said.

The Chinese currency steadied today, a day after Beijing let the yuan plunge below the key 7.0 per dollar threshold. — AFP