Rina Harun: Ministry targets 50pc women to be registered entrepreneurs under Companies Commission

IPOH, Aug 4 — The Ministry of Rural Development is targeting 50 per cent of women to become entrepreneurs registered under the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said to date only 27 per cent of women entrepreneurs were registered out of the total 83,969 entrepreneurs recorded.

“We know many women are running businesses but are not registered. SSM is the pedestal for women entrepreneurs to go further,” she told a press conference after launching ‘Women are My Inspiration’ (WINS) programme organised by the Perak Community Development Department (Kemas) here today.

Rina said a total of 204 women who participated in Kemas courses had been assisted to register their business with SSM and received the Business Registration Certificate in the programme today.

“They may not know how to do it or where to do it so we work with SSM to help these women, especially those from the rural areas, to equip themselves with various skills to succeed,” she said.

Rina, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi chief, also advised women to remove the perception that they would not be eligible to receive assistance such as Cost of Living aid (BSH) when registered with SSM as it was aimed to expand their entrepreneurship.

In the meantime, Rina said loan opportunities from the Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) were also hoped to be able to help women, especially from rural areas, to get out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

The one-day programme was introduced to empower women in a holistic manner, encompassing in the aspects of the economy, health, family and legal aspects in line with the Rural Development Plan of Hope. — Bernama