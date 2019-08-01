Shell blames lower energy prices for profit squeeze

The net profit for the three months to the end of June came in at US$3 billion, compared to US$6 billion in the same period last year and in the first quarter of this year. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 1 — Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell said today its net profit was halved in the second quarter due to lower oil and gas prices as well as lower margins in refining.

The net profit for the three months to the end of June came in at US$3 billion (RM12.4 billion), compared to US$6 billion in the same period last year and in the first quarter of this year.

Investors’ preferred yardstick of performance that strips out variations in the price of crude oil and natural gas, CCS earnings, fell by 26 per cent to US$3.5 billion.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said that figure was well below expectations of US$4.9 billion.

“Shell have blamed the miss on profits on the recent weakness in the oil price, however this doesn’t really stack up given that Q2 average oil prices were higher than in Q1,” he said in a note to clients.

Shell’s strong position in natural and liquefied natural gas had previously helped it weather fluctuations in crude oil prices, but Hewson noted that gas prices have now fallen too, halving from their levels last year.

A four-per cent increase in output, to 3.6 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, helped compensate in part.

Shell took the opportunity today to announce US$2.75 billion in share buybacks through October 28.

However, Shell’s A shares fell 4.3 per cent in morning trading in London while the FTSE 100 blue chip index was 0.3 per cent lower. — AFP