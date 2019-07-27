Malaysia Airlines inks deal with Turkish-Dorak Holdings to provide charter flights between KL and Istanbul

A three-month agreement signed between Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Turkish-Dorak on Friday will see the airline operating three times weekly charter flights, utilising its Airbus 330 aircraft. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has partnered Turkish-Dorak Holdings to provide charter flights between Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport from October until December 2019.

A three-month agreement signed between the national carrier and Turkish-Dorak yesterday will see the airline operating three times weekly charter flights, utilising its Airbus 330 aircraft.

MAB group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said following the signing of the agreement, Malaysia Airlines would be the first Malaysian carrier to land in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, since Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd acquired the airport in 2015.

“As the national carrier of Malaysia, we are the first touch point of Malaysia, and the first touch point for travellers to experience Malaysian hospitality.

“We hope that through this agreement, we are able to promote more of Malaysia to Turkey at the same time, to attract new markets to visit Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

The agreement was signed between Hazman Hilmi Sallahuddin, a member of the senior management team of MAB and Ahmet Serdar Körükçü, chairman of the Board, Dorak Holdings. — Bernama