Govt bullish on Malaysia’s Q2 GDP prospects, says finance minister

Lim said that low and stable inflation, industrial production growth, better exports in May, as well as the expansion in wholesale and retail sales in January-May were indicators for healthy Q2 2019 results. — Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The government is optimistic about the prospects of a sustainable gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of this year (Q2 2019), said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

In a statement today, he said Malaysia’s economy grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q1 2019, adding that low and stable inflation, industrial production growth, better exports in May, as well as the expansion in wholesale and retail sales in January-May were indicators for healthy Q2 2019 results.

“The government will continue to prioritise economic growth and will even consider an expansionary budget to ensure the rakyat’s economic well-being and achieve our economic goal of shared prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is projecting the Malaysian GDP to grow by 4.6 per cent in 2019.

Lim said the Malaysian industrial production index (IPI) exceeded the market consensus for the third month in a row when it grew by 4.0 per cent y-o-y in May, beating the market projection of 3.5 per cent y-o-y.

In March 2019, the IPI grew by 3.1 per cent y-o-y and rose to 4.0 per cent y-o-y in April.

Meanwhile, Lim said Malaysia’s inflation in June 2019 increased to 1.5 per cent y-o-y from 0.2 per cent in the previous month. — Bernama