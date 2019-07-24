Bursa higher at mid-morning on buying sentiment

Turnover stood at 1.40 billion units worth RM721.77 million. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher at mid-morning, supported by buying in Genting Malaysia, Genting and Petronas Gas, who contributed 3.7 points to the composite index.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia and most equities markets were trading on a positive momentum, while tracking the progress of the US-China trade talks, which are expected to resume before Aug 1.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.27 points to 1657.94.

Market breadth was positive with 356 gainers to 247 losers, while 313 counters remained unchanged, 1,004 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.40 billion units worth RM721.77 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM8.81, Public Bank declined six sen to RM22.74 and Tenaga and IHH were each two sen weaker at RM13.80 and RM5.74 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 26.16 points to 11,801.81 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 19.56 points to 11,618.69.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 23.16 points to 12,190.45, the FBM 70 appreciated 39.98 points to 14,933.25 and the FBM Ace was 12.45 points higher at 4762.62.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index, however, lost 24.38 points to 16,480.14, the Industrial Products & Services Index slid 0.16 point to 155.64, while the Plantation Index bagged 14.30 points to 6,823.75. — Bernama