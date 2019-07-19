Maybank shares up on strong loan approvals

Investors monitor stock market prices in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Shares of Malayan Banking (Maybank) were up one sen to RM8.87 in early trade backed by strong loan approvals and focused housing mortgages.

At 10.04am, 220,900 shares were traded.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd has maintained its “buy” call on Maybank with an unchanged fair value of RM10.60 per share based on the return of equity of 11.4 per cent.

“Recent loan approvals have been strong. Maybank’s loan pipeline has been decent, and it is only a matter of timing for the approved financing to be translated to drawdowns.

“Household loan growth is expected to be stable in the second half of this year (2H19), while corporate loans could improve ahead, if there is no recurrence of first quarter of financial year 2019 repayments,” it added.

It also said the bank is not expecting a further overnight policy rate cut in 2H19, hence, funding cost has stabilised with the intensity of deposit competition having eased slightly post-OPR cut. ― Bernama