File picture shows a man holding old notes during a demonstration against the new ‘bond notes’ that came into circulation in an attempt to ease chronic cash shortages, Harare, Zimbabwe, November 30, 2016. — Reuters pic

HARARE, July 15 — Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate hit 175 per cent in June, official data showed today, stoking fears of a return of the hyperinflation that wiped out savings ten years ago when the economy collapsed.

“The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of June 2019 as measured by the all items consumer price index stood at 175.66 per cent while that of May 2019 was 97.85 per cent,” the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency said in a statement. — AFP