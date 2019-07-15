LPI records strong growth in Q2 profit to RM70.8m

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — LPI Capital Bhd posted a net profit of RM70.78 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, up 7.7 per cent from RM65.74 million a year earlier.

This was achieved on strong growth in revenue to RM386.90 million from RM353.05 million in the corresponding period of last year, driven by higher gross earned premium, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, general insurer Lonpac Insurance Bhd, recorded a 20.7 per cent year-on-year jump in gross written premium (GWP) income to RM366.6 million, and a net earned premium income growth of 12 per cent to RM252.0 million.

LPI said GWP from the fire and motor insurance segments rose by nearly 12 per cent each to RM149.11 million and RM83.03 million respectively, while the marine, aviation and transit segment saw its GWP triple to RM35.14 million.

The board has declared a first interim dividend of 27 sen per share, or RM107.6 million in total — 3.9 per cent higher than the RM103.6 million first interim dividend payout in August last year. This payout represents 72.8 per cent of the group’s net profit attributable to shareholders.

On prospects for 2019, LPI Group chairman Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow said this has continued to be a challenging year for the Malaysian general insurance industry amid the liberalisation process and the inert economic environment.

“We expect that the claims ratio may continue to deteriorate in the light of keen competition in pricing and the fight for market share. Lonpac will, however, continue to exercise prudence in risk selection and claims management in its quest to be the premier player in the market,” he said.

More innovative products will be launched for the preferred portfolio while under-performing portfolio will be subjected to tightened underwriting review, he noted, adding that Lonpac will ensure its underwriting performance will not be compromised by its business expansion strategy.

“We are confident that LPI Group is ready to reap any benefits from the improved economic activities in the second half of 2019,” Teh said. — Bernama