Malaysia’s natural rubber output up 30.2pc in May

Malaysia’s natural rubber production in May 2019 increased by 30.2 per cent to 44,164 tonnes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production in May 2019 rose by 30.2 per cent to 44,164 tonnes as compared to 33,923 tonnes in April 2019 ― the highest since February 2019.

The Department of Statistics in a statement on “Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, May 2019” released here today said production also increased by 23.5 per cent year-on-year.

It said NR exports increased by 1.6 per cent to 56,850 tonnes against 55,930 tonnes in April 2019.

“China is the main destination for exported natural rubber, accounting for 50.5 per cent of the total exports in May 2019 followed by Germany (12.4 per cent), Iran (4.9 per cent), the US (3.7 per cent) and Finland (3.2 per cent),” it said.

The average price of latex in May 2019 decreased by 2.3 per cent to 484.30 sen per kg from 495.52 sen per kg in the previous month, while the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (SMR20) rose to 625.65 sen per kg against 613.86 sen per kg in April 2019.

Total domestic consumption of natural rubber was 43,546 tonnes, a decrease of 1.4 per cent against 44,169 tonnes in April 2019. Natural rubber is widely used in the rubber glove industry, which in May consumed 32,696 tonnes or 75.1 per cent of the total domestic consumption.

“The NR stock level at end-May fell 3.4 per cent to 176,520 tonnes from 182,645 tonnes in April,” the department added. ― Bernama