Digi’s net profit for Q2 increases to RM392.48m

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Digi.com Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased to RM392.48 million as compared from RM384.34 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue, however. slipped to RM1.55 billion from RM1.62 billion previously, the group said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

The better net profit reflects the company’s ability to drive a sustainable business with healthy margins and remain resilient in a challenging market.

Chief executive officer Albern Murty said Digi aimed to deepen its customer insight capabilities and digitisation efforts to drive differentiated customer experiences, connecting more Malaysians with services that matter most to them.

“We have started executing this strategy and remain resilient in the midst of challenging market conditions,” he added. — Bernama