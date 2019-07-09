France to impose green tax on plane tickets

A general view shows the Terminal 1 at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris in this September 17, 2014 file photo. The new tax measure announced July 9, 2019, is expected to bring in some €182 million a year which will be invested in greener transport infrastructures. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 9 — The French government is to impose a tax of up to €18 (RM84) on plane tickets for all flights from airports in France to fund less-polluting transportation projects, a minister said today.

The move, which will take effect from 2020, will see a tax of €1.5 imposed on economy-class tickets on internal flights and those within Europe, with the highest tariff applied to business-class travellers flying outside the bloc, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

The new measure is expected to bring in some €182 million a year which will be invested in greener transport infrastructures, notably rail, she said.

It will only be applied on outgoing flights and not those flying into the country, Borne added.

A similar tax was introduced in Sweden in April 2018, which imposed an added charge of up to €40 on every ticket in a bid to lessen the impact of air travel on the climate. — AFP