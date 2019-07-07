Polish bishops accuse Ikea of ‘LGBT indoctrination’

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has been accused of practising ‘LGBT indoctrination’. — Reuters file pic

WARSAW, July 7 — Polish bishops yesterday denounced Swedish furniture giant Ikea for what it called “LGBT indoctrination” after an employee was sacked for refusing to take down a homophobic comment he posted on the firm’s internal website.

“From the point of view of the law and above all of propriety and common sense, it is unacceptable to attack the Ikea employee who refused LGBT indoctrination in the workplace,” the bishops said in a statement.

Ikea has said that the worker’s comments could have offended “the dignity of members of the LGBT community” adding that the group’s policy was “not to tolerate discrimination and exclusionary attitudes”.

The man had quoted passages from the Old Testament in the post.

The bishops congratulated him on his “courage” in defending his faith in everyday life in an “exemplary” way. — AFP