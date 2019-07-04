Tokyo stocks close higher after Wall Street records

A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 4 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today, taking a positive lead from record-setting gains on Wall Street, with investors waiting for the release of US unemployment figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.30 per cent, or 64.29 points, to 21,702.45, while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 per cent, or 10.24 points, at 1,589.78.

“The New York Dow's renewing its record was certainly positive news for Tokyo,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

All three major stock indices on Wall Street ended at records after a plethora of mediocre US economic data appeared to boost the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

“But the rate cut expectations raised concerns over a rise in the yen against the dollar, which limited today's gains,” Horiuchi told AFP.

Trading was stagnant “as many players were on the sidelines, focusing on the release of US unemployment figures” scheduled for Friday, he said.

In individual stocks trade, technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 3.44 per cent to ¥5,350, Sony gained 1.02 per cent to ¥5,895 and Toyota rose 0.68 per cent to ¥6,868.

The dollar was trading at ¥107.82 in Asian afternoon trade against ¥107.88 in New York yesterday. ― AFP