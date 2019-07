An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai November 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, July 1 — Stocks surged in China today as investors welcomed an agreement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to resume trade talks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.22 per cent, or 66.02 points, to 3,044.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, jumped 3.46 per cent, or 54.13 points, to 1,616.55.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday. — AFP